Oris George Hintzman was born December 5, 1929 to Otto and Rekie (Bender) Hintzman. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church and attended school at Grand Rapids.
He was united in marriage to Doris Pritchard April 15, 1950 at Verona. In 1977 they moved to Valley City, where he worked as a mechanic/service technician for John Deere, Norvell Larson and Lafarge Dakota. Oris moved to LaMoure in 2011. He became a resident at St. Rose Care Center in LaMoure January 2019. He died October 4, 2019 at the age of 89 years.
Survivors include two sons, Randy (Susan) Hintzman and Steven (Bonnie) Hintzman both of New York Mills, MN; three daughters, Bonita Barta, Manitowoc, WI, Becky (Walter) Bockwoldt, LaMoure and Laurie (Mike) Scully, Bismarck; twelve grandchildren, Brandy (Warren) Sanford II, Trevor (Jessica) Hintzman, Whitney (AJ) Jenkins, Zach Hintzman, Bruce Potts, Candice (Ryan) Braun, Edward Barta, Ryan Bockwoldt, Blake (Melissa) Bockwoldt, Toni (Jake) Domres, Nicole (Blake) Simon and Shannon Scully; ten great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and one brother-in-law, Willis Pritchard, Oakes. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Doris, daughter Brenda, one brother Marvin, and one sister, Fern Lane.
The funeral for Oris will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Grand Rapids cemetery. Memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Oct. 8, 2019