Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel
251 Central Ave S
Valley City, ND 58072
(701) 845-2414
Patricia "Pat" Braunberger

Patricia "Pat" Braunberger Obituary
The funeral service for Patricia "Pat" Braunberger, 73, Valley City, ND will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 1:00pm at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Valley City, ND. She passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Mercy Hospital. Burial will be in St. Catherine's Cemetery in the spring.
Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 pm Friday, February 15 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church with a rosary at 6:30 pm and a prayer service following at 7:00 pm.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 14, 2019
