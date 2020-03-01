|
|
Augusta, GA – Paul Roy Ottinger passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his home in Augusta, Georgia.
Paul was born in Valley City, North Dakota on April 1, 1951. He attended school in both Valley City and Jamestown, North Dakota. He attended Moorhead State College, Minnesota, from 1969 until 1973, receiving a bachelors degree in restaurant management. Paul worked in the food services from 1973 until 1975. He attended Palmer College of Chiropractic, Davenport, Iowa, from 1976 until 1979, where both his father and grandfather attended.
Upon graduation Paul moved to California and practiced Chiropractic, before moving to Italy. He returned briefly and practiced in Arizona, but his love for Italy called him back to practice in Naples Italy.
In 2003 Paul returned to Georgia, briefly practicing chiropractic before becoming a tax advisor for H&R Block. He was a frequent supporter of the Hale House Foundation of Augusta, Georgia.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Dr. Jody Alderman officiating. He will be interred at a later date in Valley City, North Dakota.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 2, 2020