Paul "Shorty" Lee Zuck was called home on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Paul was born on August 2, 1931 in Coleharbor, ND the son of Emery and Edna (Prouty) Zuck. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1951 and served during the Korean War. He traveled to Germany, France, Holland, and other places during his service.
Paul married Phyllis (Moug) on June 30, 1956. They made their home in Coleharbor, Texas, and later moved to Litchville/Marion area. They raised four children; Cindy, David, Jeff, and Kristi. While living in Coleharbor Paul helped with construction on the Garrison Dam. He drove semi for Schoonover Bros. Construction for many years. After semi-retiring, Shorty still drove semi hauling grain for area companies. Shorty was a man of many trades.
His greatest joy in life were his children and grandchildren. Very special to Shorty was his cats, chickens, and dogs. He was one that took in stray cats and could tame any one of them. He had a special heart when it came to his cats; Sadie and Shadow. He also had dogs; Nikki, Ryley, Sheba, Tiny, Timmy, and his latest companion, Barney.
Shorty is survived by his wife, Phyllis, kids; Cindy (Steve) Kramer, David (Christie Leno) Zuck, Jeff (Jodi Willman) Zuck, and Kristi (Tony) Grenz, grandkids; Quinton (Vidette), Holly, Nicole, Dustin (Kristy), Sam (Seth), Donovan (Emily), Morgan (Austin), Casey (Sarah), Chessa (Jake), Dakota, Bobby, Bryan (Caitlin), and Jakey, great-grandkids; Myrdette, Jamin, Jamison, Carter, Nolan, Hayden, Karlie, Ivy, Jade, Kaden, Summer, Gage, William, Theo, James, Alekz, Kirra, Jazper, Izaiah, one great grand-daughter due in march, and one great grandchild due in June.
He is preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, brothers, sisters, grandson, Tony Kramer, and great grandson, Jax Eckroth.
Funeral Service: 1:00 PM, Friday, March 13, 2020 at New Hope Free Lutheran Church, Jamestown, ND with pastor Steve Berntson officiating.
Spring Burial: Coleharbor Cemetery, Coleharbor, ND.
Williams Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 12, 2020