Peggy Diane Olson, 64, Litchville, North Dakota passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at Sanford Hospital surrounded by family.

She was born May 7, 1955 to Miles and Astrid (Johnson) Burthold in Devils Lake, North Dakota. Peggy grew up and attended school in Pekin, ND and later graduated from Tolna High School. Peg married Dwight Olson of Litchville on April 9, 1976. She spent the early years of their marriage as a homemaker and mother. Later she worked at Dutton's, as a diet aid at Mercy Hospital, as a pharmacy clerk at both Valley Drug and Central Avenue Pharmacy, receptionist at Hair Therapy and with her daughter at Salon356. Although cleaning was her favorite hobby, camping was close behind. She spent as much time as possible with friends and family at their camper at Lake Ashtabula.

Peg is survived by her husband Dwight, daughter Jesse Olson, Valley City, son Eric Olson, Oklahoma City, OK and a grandson Miles Johnson, Valley City; her mother Astrid Burthold, McVille; two brothers, Ron (Margo) Burthold, Pekin, Dennis Burthold, Fargo; mother-in-law Bobbie Olson, Valley City; sisters-in-law, Zona (Neal) Olson, Cape Canaveral FL, Laurie (Jon) Krielkamp, Bluffton, SC, Denise (Grant) Martell, Stevens Point, WI; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her dog Lily.

She was preceded in death by her father, Miles Burthold; a brother Scott Burthold; nephew Shane Burthold; father-in-law Denzil Olson; sister-in-law Nita Olson and brother-in-law Jerry Olson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to or a .

Visitation will be 6 pm Wednesday, May 22, followed by a prayer service at 7 pm at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. The Memorial service will be 2 pm Thursday, May 23, at Grace Free Lutheran Church, Valley City.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com Published in Valley City Times-Record on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary