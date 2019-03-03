|
|
Peter Richman, age 78, of Valley City, ND, died Saturday, March 2nd at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 8th at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7th from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at St. Catherine's Catholic Church and one hour before the Mass on Friday morning. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday evening at the church. Interment will be in St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery in Oriska, ND in the spring. ?
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019