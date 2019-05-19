Phillip Gruman, age 80, of Cuba, ND, died Wednesday, April 17th at Sanford on Broadway, Fargo, ND. A committal service with Military Honors will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, May 24th at the Oriska Cemetery, Oriska, ND.

Phillip Paul Gruman, the son of Albert and Martha (Kunze) Gruman, was born May 3, 1938 in Valley City, ND. Phil grew up on the family farm near Cuba, ND where he attended rural school. On November 10, 1955 he enlisted in the US Navy and served his country until he was honorably discharged on May 1, 1959. After his discharge, Phil worked in Tracy, CA until moved back to North Dakota where he started his repair shop in.

Phillip is survived by his brother Jerome (Marlene) Gruman, Valley City, ND, two sisters, Janet (Pete) Garcia, San Jose, CA and Pauline (Eddie) McLaren, Pahoa, HI.

Phillip was preceded in death by his parents, his longtime friend Jackie Tuttle, three sisters, Delores, Patty and Joan and one brother Anthony.

Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City, ND.