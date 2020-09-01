Phillip "Phil" Keys, age 72, of Tower City, ND, died Tuesday, August 25th at Maryhill Manor, Enderlin, ND. A private family celebration of Phil's life with Military Honors will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, near Tower City, ND.

Philip LeRoy Keys was born March 15, 1948, the youngest son of Earl and Clara (Ward) Keys. He graduated from Tower City Public School in 1966. He was a lifelong learner, with a great variety of interests. He studied auto mechanics at NDSCS and NDSU, and radio broadcasting at Brown Institute. Phil worked as a radio announcer and radio engineer for KSJB, KFGO, and other radio stations in North Dakota and Minnesota. He was also the sound man for various area bands including Shamus and Burbank Station. Phil served in the National Guard for 6 years. He married Kathy Kramer in 1970.

Phil moved to California in 1984. He married Anita Caparas. It was in California, while working as a mechanic, that Phil realized his true passion for airplanes. He became a pilot and a certified airplane mechanic and bought his first plane. He enjoyed flying back to North Dakota for his yearly vacations with his dog as his trusted copilot.

Phil returned to North Dakota in 2006 and found his life partner, Cindy Hawkins. They shared a closeness that overcame the miles between them.

Phil worked as an airplane mechanic for North Valley Aircraft in Valley City until his retirement. Phil made many very good friends at the airport and considered them to be family. He loved being a pilot, working on planes, and talking about planes. Besides his love of airplanes, Phil was an avid reader. He was always in the midst of reading something, and had a list of his next books ready to go. Phil also loved a good meal and appreciated leftovers! He was a natural born mechanic who could fix just about anything. He loved animals and appreciated their particular personalities. Phil enjoyed a good story and a good cigar.

Phil is survived by his life partner, Cindy Hawkins, Waseca, MN, sister Harriet (Keys) Griffin, Tower City, nephews, Jerry (Patty Olstad) Keys, Page, Ron (Sherry), Keys, Valley City, Alan (Jane) Keys, Erie, nieces Judith (Dwight) Krueger, Sheldon, Marsha (Nick) Holden, Page, Sue (Jim) Swenson, Middleton, WI, and Brenda (Jay) Matteson, Jamestown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother David Keys and brother-in-law James Griffin.

