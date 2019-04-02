Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Behm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Behm

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phyllis Behm Obituary
Phyllis Ann Behm passed away, Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Essentia Health hospital.
Visitation will be 6:00-7:00 PM Friday, April 5, 2019 with a prayer service at 7:00 PM, at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Cathedral, Fargo.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center. To sign the online guestbook go to www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.