Phyllis Ann Behm passed away, Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Essentia Health hospital.
Visitation will be 6:00-7:00 PM Friday, April 5, 2019 with a prayer service at 7:00 PM, at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Cathedral, Fargo.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Apr. 3, 2019