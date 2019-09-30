|
|
Phyllis Sauer, age 87, of Valley City, ND, died Saturday, September 28th at Mercy Hospital in Valley City. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Friday, October 11th at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10th from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel and one hour before the service at the church on Friday morning. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday evening at the funeral home. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery near Sanborn, ND.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Oct. 1, 2019