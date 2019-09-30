Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lerud Schuldt Funeral Home - Valley City
515 Central Ave North
Valley City, ND 58072
701-845-3232
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Sauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Sauer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Sauer Obituary
Phyllis Sauer, age 87, of Valley City, ND, died Saturday, September 28th at Mercy Hospital in Valley City. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Friday, October 11th at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10th from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel and one hour before the service at the church on Friday morning. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday evening at the funeral home. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery near Sanborn, ND.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now