1/
Phyllis Smedshammer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Smedshammer, 84, LaMoure, ND died at St. Rose Care Center in LaMoure on October 11, 2020. Her funeral service will be Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Faith Lutheran Church, Valley City, ND. Visitation will be held there on Thursday from 5:00-7:00 PM and an hour before the service on Friday. CDC and local health guidelines will be followed regarding Covid 19, masks will be required. She will be laid to rest at the North LaMoure Cemetery. The service will be live streamed then archived and available to be viewed along with her obituary and online guestbook at www.lerudschuldt.com
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting Phyllis' family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lerud-Schuldt-Mathias Funeral Home
515 Central Ave North
Valley City, ND 58072
701-845-3232
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lerud-Schuldt-Mathias Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved