Phyllis Smedshammer, 84, LaMoure, ND died at St. Rose Care Center in LaMoure on October 11, 2020. Her funeral service will be Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Faith Lutheran Church, Valley City, ND. Visitation will be held there on Thursday from 5:00-7:00 PM and an hour before the service on Friday. CDC and local health guidelines will be followed regarding Covid 19, masks will be required. She will be laid to rest at the North LaMoure Cemetery. The service will be live streamed then archived and available to be viewed along with her obituary and online guestbook at www.lerudschuldt.com
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting Phyllis' family with arrangements.