Quinn Swartout Obituary
Quinn Jerry Swartout, 88, of NC, passed away at Carolinas Medical Center, on Sunday, August 18th.
Born June 12, 1931, in Sanborn, ND, he was the son of the late Earl and Nina Mae Tucker Swartout. Quinn spent his early years farming, on the Swartout farm, and caring for his beloved dogs. In May 1948, just before turning 17, Quinn graduated, in the class of 1948, from Valley City College High School. After studying at Yankton College, Quinn served in the U.S. Air Force, with the Strategic Air Command, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant, during his time on the B-36 bomber aircraft. While in the Air Force and during college in North Dakota, he received electrical engineering education that developed his skills for a career in computer research and development. Upon retiring from IBM, Quinn was founder and president of ETC Corp. During his later years, he owned and managed Pine Lake RV & Campground.
He is survived by his daughters: Linda Carillet (Paul) and Debra Welch (Harry). He was the grandfather of Tiffany Ashworth, Christopher Welch (Rachel), and Angela Welch. He was the great-grandfather of Caleb Welch. Quinn was the brother of Vera Aalgaard, Irma Ness, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Elsie Mae Rusfeldt Swartout; son, Jerry Swartout; sister, Fae Swartout; and brother, Sherwin Swartout.
A memorial celebration was held on Sunday, Sept. 8th, in NC.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Oct. 28, 2019
