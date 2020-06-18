Ralph and Jane Winge
Memorial Service: Ralph M. Winge and Jane W. Winge, of Litchville, ND, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 and June 12, 2020 respectively. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2:00PM at the First Lutheran Church in Litchville, ND. Burial will be held following the service at Woodbine Cemetery in Valley City, ND. Obituaries can be found and condolences shared at eastgatefuneral.com/obits, the "Remembering Ralph and Jane Winge" Facebook group, or by mailing a card to Muriel Lippert, 3112 N Colorado Dr, Bismarck, ND 58503.

Published in Valley City Times-Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 24, 2020.
