Raymond Arthur Lahlum was born on October 9, 1941 to Arthur and Anna (Anderson) Lahlum. He grew up on the family farm and attended school at Norma Rural and City High, graduating with the class of 1959. Throughout his youth, Ray loved any and all aspects of farming and was active in 4-H and FFA.
After graduation, he joined the Army National Guard and went to basic training in Fort Leonardwood, MO. Upon his return home, he farmed with his dad and spent the next two winters taking agricultural classes at NDSU. On August 31, 1963, he married Bonita (Bonnie) Behm. They were married for 55 years, until the time of his death, and had four children.
Ray's passion was farming and John Deere 2 cylinder tractors. In 1965 he purchased a farmstead near Kathryn where he raised crops of wheat, durum, oats, barley, and sunflowers over the years. He also had dairy cows until 1975 which is when he began raising polled Herefords. He loved his beef cattle, called "the girls" but he had a special fondness for his hereford bulls which oftentimes became a pets as well as a working herd animals.
Ray was a member of Spring Creek Lutheran Church, the Valley City Eagles, Two Cylinder Club, and served on the Kathryn Farmers Mutual Elevator board for several years. After his retirement from farming he enjoyed collecting and restoring old tractors. It was always a treat to go for a tractor ride or a trip "around the block" in old blue (his 1984 Ford pickup). His grandsons especially enjoyed going on "gopher patrol" with grandpa.
Ray had a knack for remembering people; once he met you he didn't forget you. He always had a sense of humor and a joke ready to tell. He was always ready to lend a hand and help out wherever needed. He will be missed. Ray passed away on July 29, 2019 at CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, two daughters and two sons, Teresa (Jerry) Turner, Flaxville, MT; Jeanne DeLeon, Louisville, KY; Kevin (Patrice), Horace, ND; and Steven (Rebecca), Delano, MN; and grandchildren Zachary and Nicholas Turner; Michael, Andrew, Lianna, Elisabeth, Olivia, and Natalie DeLeon; Joshua, Adam, and Maya Lahlum; and John and Matthew Lahlum. Also surviving are a sister, Arlene Flatlie and a brother Howard (Audrey) Lahlum; a brother-in-law Errol (Linda) Behm; a sister-in-law Marilyn (Lahlum) Olstad; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father-in-law Shirley and Herman Behm, a brother Glenn, brothers-in-law Bill Flatlie and Roger Behm, a sister-in-law Kathie Gawryluk, a nephew Don Flatlie and nieces Pam (Flatlie) Justesen and Wanda Gawryluk.
Visitation will held at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel Friday, August 2 from 5-7 pm followed by a prayer service at 7 pm. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral service Saturday, August 3 at 10:30 am at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel. Interment will be in the Sheyenne Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the Farm Rescue Organization at farmrescue.org.
The family would like to thank the Mercy Hospital care team for their kindness and compassion over the last several months.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on July 31, 2019