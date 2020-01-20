Home

Renee Aarseth Obituary
Renee Aarseth, 64, Fingal, N.D., passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, in CHI Mercy Health, Valley City, ND.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 25, from 5-7 pm followed by a prayer service at 7 pm in Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City.
The funeral service will be Sunday, January 26 at 2 pm in Messiah Lutheran Church, Fingal with visitation one hour prior to the funeral service.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.olivernathanchapel.com.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
