Richard "Dick" Olson

Richard "Dick" Olson Obituary
Richard "Dick" Olson, 85, of Apache Junction, AZ, formerly of Valley City, ND, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 12, 2019 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND after a courageous battle with Myositis. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Faith Lutheran Church, Valley City. Visitation will be held for an hour prior to the service. He will be buried at Memory Gardens, near Valley City.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Dick's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
