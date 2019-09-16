|
Richard ""Dick"" Olson, 85, of Apache Junction, AZ, formerly of Valley City, ND, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 12, 2019 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND after a courageous battle with Myositis. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Faith Lutheran Church, Valley City. Visitation will be held for an hour prior to the service. He will be buried at Memory Gardens, near Valley City.
Richard Louis was born August 6, 1934 to Palmer and Esther (TenPas) Johnson in Chicago, IL. He was later adopted by his stepfather, Einer Olson. The family lived in Indiana and later moved to Litchville, ND. Dick graduated in 1953 from Litchville High School and joined the US Naval Reserve, serving 6 years.
On July 2, 1956 he married Maxine ""Mackie"" Nelson in Litchville and later moved to Valley City where they raised their five children. Dick worked as an Installer for Western Electric for 33 years until his retirement in 1989. He then worked for Nortel as an Installer for the next 7 years.
After Mackie's passing in October 2008, Dick spent his winters in Apache Junction where he met Darlene Nelson of Lake Park, MN. On July 28, 2011, they were married in Valley City.
On many afternoons, you could find Dick playing pinochle at the American Legion when he lived in Valley City. He enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing with his family.
Dick spent the last few years of his life surrounded by great friends, family and the love of Dar under the warmth of the Arizona sun.
He is survived by his wife, Dar; his children, Dwight of Fargo, ND, Tim of Peoria, AZ, Janelle (Brad) Noeske of Valley City, Jeff of Phoenix, AZ, and Heidi (Gordie) Johnson of Poplar Grove, IL; 10 grandchildren, Bernadette (Eric) Medbery of Fargo, Jared (Kylani) Olson, Ashlee (Cameron) Tucker and Amanda (Travis) Payne all of Peoria, AZ, Jeffrey (Jessica) Noeske of Chongqing, China, Jill (Zach) Rischmiller of Valley City, Christopher (Jamie) Olson of Peoria, Camron Kottke of Rockford, IL, Hannah Johnson and Hunter Johnson of Poplar Grove, thirteen great grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Beechie of Mandan, ND and Donna (George) Frenk of Billings, MT; and several nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mackie; brother, Robert ""Cork""; a daughter-in-law; and a grandson.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Dick's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Sept. 17, 2019