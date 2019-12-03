Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Nogowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Rick" Nogowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Rick" Nogowski Obituary
Richard "Rick" Nogowski, 75, of Fargo, ND, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home under the care of Sanford Hospice.
Richard Allen Nogowski was born October 27, 1944 to William and Ardys (Knutson) Nogowski.
He retired after 25 years working around the world for the oil industry. He begin his career in Gillette, Wyoming and retired after working and living in Jakarta, Indonesia for 18 years. Richard and Manuela wintered in Mission, Texas. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, reading, and visiting with people in all walks of life. Beneath his sometimes gruff exterior, he had a heart of gold.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Manuela P Nogowski, one daughter, Yolanda Peraza of Spring Lake Park, MN; grandson, Ricky Urgiles of Edina, MN; one brother, William (Barb) Nogowski of Bismarck, ND; and three sisters: Diane Busche of Valley City, ND; Pam (John) Annette of Waubun, MN; and Sandy Nogowski of Fargo, ND.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William & Ardys Nogowski.
In accordance with Rick's wishes, no funeral services will be held.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hansonrunsvold.com
Arrangements by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home - Fargo, ND
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -