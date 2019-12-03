|
|
Richard "Rick" Nogowski, 75, of Fargo, ND, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home under the care of Sanford Hospice.
Richard Allen Nogowski was born October 27, 1944 to William and Ardys (Knutson) Nogowski.
He retired after 25 years working around the world for the oil industry. He begin his career in Gillette, Wyoming and retired after working and living in Jakarta, Indonesia for 18 years. Richard and Manuela wintered in Mission, Texas. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, reading, and visiting with people in all walks of life. Beneath his sometimes gruff exterior, he had a heart of gold.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Manuela P Nogowski, one daughter, Yolanda Peraza of Spring Lake Park, MN; grandson, Ricky Urgiles of Edina, MN; one brother, William (Barb) Nogowski of Bismarck, ND; and three sisters: Diane Busche of Valley City, ND; Pam (John) Annette of Waubun, MN; and Sandy Nogowski of Fargo, ND.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William & Ardys Nogowski.
In accordance with Rick's wishes, no funeral services will be held.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hansonrunsvold.com
Arrangements by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home - Fargo, ND
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Dec. 4, 2019