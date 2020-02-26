|
Rita Halland, 89, Tower City, ND died on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Sheyenne Crossing Nursing Home, West Fargo, ND.
Rita Von Bank was born Dec. 8, 1930 in Buffalo, ND to Alphonse (AJ) and Margaret (Muldoon) Von Bank. Rita attended school in Buffalo, ND for 11 years, and spent her senior year and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy (now Shanley) in Fargo, ND. She attended St. John's School of Nursing from Sept. 1948 to June 1949. She was married to Elmer (Red) Halland on Nov. 5, 1949.
Along with her husband, she owned and operated R. Halland Construction, Inc. doing a variety of construction projects including work for the ND State Highway Dept. as a subcontractor for bridge building across central and eastern ND. Rita drove school bus for Maple Valley School for 39 years, retiring in 2007 to care for her husband with Parkinson's disease. She continued to live in Tower City for several years after Elmer entered a skilled care facility. Rita moved to Sheyenne Crossing Assisted Living in 2012 and moved to the nursing home in 2018.
She was a life-long member of St. Thomas Church. She was a 50+-year member of the Buffalo American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary.
Prior to driving school bus, Rita worked at St. Michael's Hospital in Grand Forks as a nurse's aide, a job she enjoyed and work that she had a passion to do. Rita was not a stranger to hard work, and she had a very active role on the family farm where she raised not only 8 children, but a variety of animals, her favorites were sheep.
She is survived by her children: Steven (Joan), Kindred, ND; John, Hunter, ND; Gayle (daughter-in-law) Oriska, ND; Barbara (Jerry) Spiekermeier, West Fargo, ND; Rebecca (David) Elbert, Fargo, ND; Kathleen (Darrell) Holm, Valley City, ND; Victoria (Mike Einarson), Vergas, MN, and Neil (Tracy Bloomquist), Tower City, ND; 17 grandchildren; and 29 great grandchildren; siblings, Al "Buzz" (Judy) Von Bank and Pete (Betty) Von Bank, of Fargo, ND.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Elmer, son Daniel Halland; grandson Cole Halland; sisters, Theresa Stroh and Clair Naset, and brothers, Gary and Clem Von Bank.
Visitation: 5 – 7 pm Thursday, February 27th, with Rosary at 5 pm and her Prayer Service at 7 pm, all in West Funeral Home, West Fargo.
Funeral Mass: 2 pm Friday, February 28, 2020 in St. Thomas Catholic Church, Buffalo, ND
Burial: Buffalo (ND) Cemetery
