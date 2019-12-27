|
|
Rita Petrowitz, age 98, of Fingal, ND, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, December 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fingal. Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday from 5:00-7:00 with a prayer service starting at 7:00 beginning with praying the Rosary.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City, ND is assisting Rita's family with arrangements. An online guestbook and tribute page can be found at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Dec. 28, 2019