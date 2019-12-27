Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lerud Schuldt Funeral Home - Valley City
515 Central Ave North
Valley City, ND 58072
701-845-3232
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Petrowitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Petrowitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Petrowitz Obituary
Rita Petrowitz, age 98, of Fingal, ND, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, December 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fingal. Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday from 5:00-7:00 with a prayer service starting at 7:00 beginning with praying the Rosary.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City, ND is assisting Rita's family with arrangements. An online guestbook and tribute page can be found at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -