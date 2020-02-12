|
|
The funeral service for Robert C. Lentz, 89, Valley City, North Dakota will be 10 am Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Valley City. Visitation will be 4 – 6 pm Friday, February 28, at the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in the spring. He died February 11, at Mercy Hospital, Valley City.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 13, 2020