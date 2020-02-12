Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel
251 Central Ave S
Valley City, ND 58072
(701) 845-2414
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lentz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lentz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lentz Obituary
The funeral service for Robert C. Lentz, 89, Valley City, North Dakota will be 10 am Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Valley City. Visitation will be 4 – 6 pm Friday, February 28, at the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in the spring. He died February 11, at Mercy Hospital, Valley City.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -