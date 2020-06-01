Robert Olauson, 74, Oriska, ND passed away at his home while under the care of his family and CHI Health at Home Hospice on May 27, 2020. Public visitation will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fingal, ND on Thursday, June 4 from 5:00PM until 7:00 PM. The prayer service and Memorial Mass will be limited to family only because of current guidelines. Bob will be laid to rest at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery at 11:00 AM Friday, June 5 at which time the public is invited to attend. The service will be recorded and can be viewed along with the obituary and guestbook at www.lerudschuldt.com.
Robert "Bob" Olauson was born on June 6, 1945, to Olaf and Louise (Schlegel) Olauson in Valley City, ND. He grew up on the farm north of Fingal, ND and attended Fingal Public School, graduating in 1963. Bob farmed with his dad until 1967 when he went to work for Stockyard Lumber of West Fargo, ND as a truck driver and Butler Machinery as a welder.
On June 23, 1967, he married Linda Johnson at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. They lived in West Fargo until returning to the farm in 1969. They started a dairy business along with farming. He retired from farming in 1990.
Bob loved to hunt, taught hunter safety and reloaded his own ammunition. He was a Civil War History buff. But most of all, he enjoyed the time with his children and grandchildren.
For 22 years, he was part of the Custer's Memorial 7th Cavalry E Company re-enacting group and was a member of the Ft. Ransom Sodbusters.
Bob and Linda were blessed with five children: Micheal, Matthew, Michele, Martin and Marvin.
He is survived by his wife, sons, Micheal (Holly), Matthew (Carol) and Martin (Kelsey); 11 grandchildren; a great granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michele; son, Marvin; parents; a sister, Marie; a brother, Melvin; and a nephew, Melvin, Jr.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City, ND is assisting Bob's family with arrangements.
Robert "Bob" Olauson was born on June 6, 1945, to Olaf and Louise (Schlegel) Olauson in Valley City, ND. He grew up on the farm north of Fingal, ND and attended Fingal Public School, graduating in 1963. Bob farmed with his dad until 1967 when he went to work for Stockyard Lumber of West Fargo, ND as a truck driver and Butler Machinery as a welder.
On June 23, 1967, he married Linda Johnson at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. They lived in West Fargo until returning to the farm in 1969. They started a dairy business along with farming. He retired from farming in 1990.
Bob loved to hunt, taught hunter safety and reloaded his own ammunition. He was a Civil War History buff. But most of all, he enjoyed the time with his children and grandchildren.
For 22 years, he was part of the Custer's Memorial 7th Cavalry E Company re-enacting group and was a member of the Ft. Ransom Sodbusters.
Bob and Linda were blessed with five children: Micheal, Matthew, Michele, Martin and Marvin.
He is survived by his wife, sons, Micheal (Holly), Matthew (Carol) and Martin (Kelsey); 11 grandchildren; a great granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michele; son, Marvin; parents; a sister, Marie; a brother, Melvin; and a nephew, Melvin, Jr.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City, ND is assisting Bob's family with arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 9, 2020.