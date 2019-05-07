Rochelle Anne Hovde, 68, Nome, ND passed away December 17, 2018 in Moorhead, MN. Interment will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 11th at Memory Gardens Cemetery near Valley City with Karl Bergh officiating. A celebration of Rochelle's life will be held immediately following the interment at the Valley City Eagles Club.

Rochelle Anne Brewer was born December 27, 1949 in Kensal, ND where she grew up and attended school. At a young age, she moved to Valley City where she continued her education. On December 23, 1965, Rochelle married Daniel S. Hovde. The couple made their home near Nome, ND where they farmed together for over 40 years, and raised their three children. Rochelle was a great help on the farm and took great pride in her garden, flowers and keeping the farmstead properly mowed. She also enjoyed animals and helped to raise all of the livestock on the farm. She also took care of and helped train horses on the farm and spent time with her faithful German Shepherd Shuka. When the boys got older, Rochelle began working at Maryvale Convent, Mercy Hospital and also at Drug Plastics in Valley City. Baking was a way for her to relax as did spending time painting portraits and spending time with her cats on the family farm. Rochelle and Danny enjoyed traveling, fishing in Devils Lake and attending country music concerts at various locations.

Rochelle is survived by her husband Daniel, Nome, ND; three sons Dean (Amber) Sheldon ND, Todd, Breckenridge, MN and Clint, Valley City, ND; one granddaughter Alicea, Sheldon, ND; her mother Marilyn Alice Pritchert; Valley City, ND; five brothers Bill, Valley City, ND Dennis (Hannalore), Frankfurt, Germany, Kirke (Sharon), Emmet ID, Richard Valley City, ND and Terry (Caroline), Tucson, AZ; three sisters Toni (Mark) Swanberg, Valley City, ND, Kathy (Larry) O'Brien, Mayville, ND and Lori (Dave) Johnson Spokane, WA. Published in Valley City Times-Record on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary