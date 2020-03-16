|
|
Ronald Alton Berge, 88, Valley City, formerly of Dazey, ND, entered into heavenly paradise on March 15, 2020, at the Veterans Administration Community Living Center, Fargo, ND. Ron was born on July 17, 1931 in Sverdrup Township, rural Cooperstown, ND to Albert and Betsy (Vigesaa) Berge. He was the second youngest of 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He attended rural country schools and Cooperstown High School for grades 1 - 9. He then attended and graduated in 1949 from Oak Grove Lutheran High School in Fargo, ND.
Ron attended Augsburg College in Minneapolis MN for two years and then was drafted into the U.S. Army. PFC Berge deployed to South Korea in 1954, serving as a combat engineer and truck driver. Upon his return from South Korea, he courted and married his one true love, Ruth Benson, on June 23, 1956. Ron then attended North Dakota State University on the GI Bill, graduating in 1960 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Ron worked as a mechanical engineer for 12 years, for Honeywell in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. He then moved back to North Dakota in 1972 and farmed for the next decade and a half. He then left farming in 1987 and worked at Sheyenne Tooling in Cooperstown, ND, until 2001, marketing farm equipment.
Ron lived on the farm in rural Dazey, until 2015, when he and Ruth moved to Valley City, ND. Ron lived in Bridgeview Estates, Valley City until January 2020 when he experienced a medical event. He greatly appreciated the kindness of the Bridgeview staff. Ron was then hospitalized at the VA Hospital until his passing.
Ron was a man of faith and family. He had a very strong relationship with his maker and took great joy in his entire family. Ron was a Sunday school teacher, Bible study leader, theologian, and member of the Gideons. His hobbies included wood working, reading the Bible, traveling the world with his wife Ruth and having get-togethers with family and friends. Ron was a devout NDSU Bison fan. He looked forward to Saturday afternoons during football season to cheer on his Bison team.
A couple of highlights from Ron's life include a trip back to Korea in 2001 with his brother Robert and a Veterans Honor Flight to Washington DC with his brother Torrey in 2018.
The memory of Ron will be deeply cherished by his children, Debra Berge, Kathryn (Joseph) Bialke, Elizabeth Berge, Daniel (Lisa) Berge, son- in-law Bradley Gjesdal, daughter -in -law Beth Berge; grandchildren, Garret (Lindsay)Gjesdal, Erika Gjesdal, Elaina (Andrew)Wickman, Jessalyn (Matthew) Bryant, Alexander Bialke, Christine Berge; and great-grandchildren Esther, Lilly, Cora, Tracy, Guyle, Jace, Emmeline, Liliana and Gavin; brother, Torrey Berge, sister, Ellen (Fred) Perkins and sister-in-law Mary Hiebert and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will also be missed by the many medical professionals who compassionately cared for him.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife Ruth, children Ronald J. Berge and Rhonda Gjesdal; parents Albert and Betsy, brother Robert, sister Lue Stokka; father and mother- in -law, Harvey and Mabel Benson.
Ron's family thanks the caring medical staff at the Fargo Veterans Hospital and Community Living Center. He gave them all "5 Stars". In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Westley Cemetery or the Hannaford (Presbyterian) Cemetery in memory of Ron.
Visitation will be from 5-7 pm., with a Prayer Service at 7 pm Friday, March 20 at the Zion Lutheran Church. Visitation will continue Saturday, March 21 from 10 – 11 am followed by a Funeral Service at 11 am in the Church. Interment will be in the Westley Cemetery, Cooperstown, ND a later date.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 17, 2020