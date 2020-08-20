1/
Ronald Winkler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Winkler, age 86, of Oriska, ND, died Monday, August 17th at Sanford on University in Fargo, ND. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 24th at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Oriska, ND. Visitation will be held on Monday one hour before the service at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Interment with Military Honors will be in St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery in Oriska. Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
01:00 PM
St. Bernard’s Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. Bernard’s Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lerud-Schuldt-Mathias Funeral Home
515 Central Ave North
Valley City, ND 58072
701-845-3232
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lerud-Schuldt-Mathias Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved