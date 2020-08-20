Ronald Winkler, age 86, of Oriska, ND, died Monday, August 17th at Sanford on University in Fargo, ND. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 24th at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Oriska, ND. Visitation will be held on Monday one hour before the service at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Interment with Military Honors will be in St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery in Oriska. Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City.



