Rory Stearns, age 43, of Valley City, ND, died Thursday, July 30th at Mercy Hospital in Valley City. A celebration of Rory's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 1st at his sister Terri's home in Valley City.

Rory Michael Stearns was born on May 11,1977 in Denver, CO to Rick and Kathy (Engler) Stearns. The lights of his life were his children Shania and Miranda. He loved them more than anything. Even his Denver Broncos! At a very young age he started working for the Tabors at the Broken Spoke. This took him into his college years and finally landed him in Minneapolis working for Applebee's first as a general manager and climbing to Area Director. He spent all of his career in the restaurant business, most recently at Vicky's Viking Room.

Rory leaves behind his Children Shania and Miranda Stearns and their mother Tonya Stearns, parents, Rick and Kathy Stearns, siblings: Rick(Kim) Stearns, Terri (Curt) Stevens, Robin (Jesse)Voelk, Ryan & Reid Stearns, Rand (Emily) Stearns, many nieces & nephews, and extended family. m

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store