Rosalia Ann Samek, 75, of Wahpeton, ND, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family. Due to the current health concerns impacting the country, a Mass of Christian Burial for Rosalia will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton where condolences to the family may be made at www.VertinMunson.com.