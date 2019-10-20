|
Rose Reinbold, 92, long time Bismarck resident, passed away May 30th, 2019, in Escondido, CA, where she moved a few years ago to be close to her daughter.
A memorial mass will be held, Saturday, October 26, at 10:00 am at Church of Corpus Christi, 919 N 2nd St, Bismarck.
A rosary/vigil service will be held Friday, October 25, at 7:00 pm at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.
Burial will take place prior to the service on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, 1825 46th St, Mandan, ND.
Rose was born on the family farm Southwest of Almont, ND in 1926, the daughter of John and Clementine (Scheetz) Hegel. As the second eldest of eleven children, she was given many responsibilities from a young age. At the age of five, she attended school at Feland Country School, just north of the family farm.
On October 14, 1947, she married Edmund Herz. They lived on the Herz family farm for a time, before moving to Glendive, MT. Edmund died in a car accident in 1953. Rose began college at Dickinson State University and went on to graduate with a teaching degree in 1956there where she she met Leo Reinbold. That same year, she began teaching in Glendive, Montana. Rose and Leo married on June 14, 1958. Rose dedicated many years to raising their three children and supporting her husband, while also being an active volunteer. In 1962, the family moved to Valley City, where Rose served as a board member for the Community Concert Series, bringing fine arts and musical events to the region. She was also an active member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church. After moving to Bismarck in 1980, she became very involved with Corpus Christi Church, holding several offices in the Guild. She volunteered in many areas at St. Alexius Hospital; her favorite role was hostess for the ICU/Critical Care, where she was able to directly assist people in need. She served as docent for the Heritage Center, focusing on early North Dakota history and homesteading.
Rose enjoyed painting oil landscapes, often based on places where she had traveled. She and Leo loved traveling, and together saw most of the United States, along with parts of Europe, Central America, and Asia. Leo passed away on February 11, 2010. Rose continued to live in Bismarck up until the last few years that she spent in California. Rose enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren grow, and loved providing a place for family and friends to gather, visit, tell stories, and laugh.
She is survived by her three children, Brian Reinbold, Russell (Cindy) Reinbold, Mary Jean (Bernard) Newcomer; 12 grandchildren; four great grandchildren, and two brothers, Jerry Hegel (Iona) and Delbert Hegel (Janice).
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Clementine husband, Leo; infant daughter; infant granddaughter; and eight siblings.
The family prefers memorials to the American Parkinson's Disease Foundation or .
