Ross A. Pickar, 54, Underwood, ND died April 26, 2019 in Underwood, ND. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, May 2 at Augustana Lutheran Church, Underwood with Deacon Jodi Lorenz officiating. Inurnment will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, ND with full military honors. Visitation will be held on Thursday for 1 hour prior to the services at the church.

Ross was born on October 5, 1964 in Valley City, ND, the son of Robert and June (Webber) Pickar. He was raised and educated in Hannaford. Ross graduated from Hannaford High School in 1983. Ross was a member of the ND National Guard for 23 years. He worked with his father at Karnak Elevator in Karnak until 1995. In 1995, he moved to Underwood where he worked for Benson-Quinn Elevator.

Ross became a father in 1994 when his Junebug, Taylor was born. She was his pride and joy.

He married the love of his life, Connie Boom in Sturgis, SD on August 6, 1997. She was his "person" and he was hers. From day one of their relationship, it was a journey of adventures of love and laughter.

He lived in Underwood, where he worked for SW Ammonia and Triple-N Transport with Larry Nesheim. He later purchased Triple-N Transport.

Ross enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, golfing, camping and spending time with his family and the friends that became family.

He is survived by his wife, Connie of Underwood; a daughter: Taylor (Cody) Carlblom, Valley City, ND; a son, Alex Mooridian, Valley City, ND; three grandchildren: Landon and Jensen Carlblom and Autumn Mooridian; a brother, John (Bonita "Bunny") Pickar, Valley City, ND; 3 sisters: Sandi (Allen) Weiss, Helendale, CA, Ellen Schirmer, Detroit Lakes, MN and Peggy Schlenk, Fargo, ND; his father-in-law, Murl (Lou) Boom, Hamilton, MT; his brother-in-law, Mark (Marla) Boom of Valley City; nephews: Jo (Sarah) Pickar and Marshal (Ashley) Boom; niece: Natalie Strickland; 4 great nephews and 2 great nieces; and his "adopted" nieces and nephews who called him Uncle Pickle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers-in-law and a great nephew (James Hunter Pickar).

(Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn-Underwood) Published in Valley City Times-Record on Apr. 29, 2019