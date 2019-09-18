Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel
251 Central Ave S
Valley City, ND 58072
(701) 845-2414
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudy Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudy Hanson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rudy Hanson Obituary
Aug. 28, 1944 - Sept. 17, 2019
Rudy Hanson, 75, Valley City, N.D., died Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Sanford Palliative Care, Fargo, ND.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:30 am with visitation one hour prior at Epworth United Methodist Church Valley City. Inurnment will be held at St. Paul's Cemetery Kathryn, ND at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rudy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now