|
|
Aug. 28, 1944 - Sept. 17, 2019
Rudy Hanson, 75, Valley City, N.D., died Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Sanford Palliative Care, Fargo, ND.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:30 am with visitation one hour prior at Epworth United Methodist Church Valley City. Inurnment will be held at St. Paul's Cemetery Kathryn, ND at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Sept. 19, 2019