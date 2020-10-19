1/1
Russell Brudevold
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell Wayne Brudevold, 97, Valley City, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, October 17, at the Sheyenne Care Center. Visitation will be 1-4 pm Friday, October 23, at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City with graveside services following at 4:45 pm at the Page Cemetery, Page, North Dakota.
Russell Wayne Brudevold was born July 18, 1923 in Page to Floyd and Hilda (Froysland) Brudevold. He was salutatorian of his graduating class of 1942 from Pillsbury, ND. He served with the United States Army from May 23, 1945 to January 5, 1946. Russell was united in marriage to Ardith Lina Maria Hicks on December 8, 1946. Russell and Ardith farmed in Minnie Lake Township living on the farm (homesteaded by his great-grandfather John Hobbis) where Russell was born.
In 1993, Russell retired from farming and he and Ardith spent many summer vacations pulling a camper to Holter Dam, Montana and wintering in Arizona. Russell enjoyed elk hunting, his favorite spot being Diamond Bar X Ranch in Augusta, MT where he was able to share and pass down this passion to his nephew Darrel, who was like a son to him.
Russell was a lifelong member of Page United Methodist Church. He served on The Minnie Lake Township Board.
Russell is survived by Darrel (Ruth) Brudevold, Page; Gene Brudevold, Valley City; his brother, Forrest (Ardell) Brudevold, Valley City; grandnephew, Jeremy (Alayna) Brudevold, Fort Ransom, ND ; grandniece, Angela (Lee) Griffith, Mahtomedi, MN; grandnephew, Mason Brudevold; grandniece, Taylor (Ethan) Mattingley and their children Brody, Avery, and Lakyn; niece-in-law, Lori Brudevold; and "the little ones" as Russell referred to them, Corbin and Leighton Brudevold and Evan, Quinlynn, and Scarlet Griffith.
Russell is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and nephew Lynn Brudevold.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Graveside service
04:45 PM
Page Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel
251 Central Ave S
Valley City, ND 58072
(701) 845-2414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved