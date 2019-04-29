Russell Johnson, age 78, of Valley City, ND, died Wednesday, April 24th at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 1st at Grace Free Lutheran Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home and one hour before the service at the church on Wednesday morning. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery near Valley City.

Russell Lyle Johnson, the son of Lloyd and Minnie (Rieth) Johnson, was born December 9, 1940 in Valley City, ND. Russell grew up on the family farm south of Valley City and attended rural school. On September 10, 1959 he enlisted in the US Army and served his country until he was honorably discharged on July 7, 1961. On February 9, 1963 he married Anne Thilmony in Valley City. Russell began working for a pipe line company that was based in Raytown, Missouri for five years all over the United States. In 1968, he started Russ's Mobile in Valley City and operated that business until 1974 when his father passed away. Russell then began farming and milking cows on the family farm south of Valley City until 1995. He then worked at the Sanborn Elevator until it closed. While employed at the elevator, Russell did a lot of semi driving and later drove truck for Cenex in Valley City until his retirement in 2003 when he was first diagnosed with cancer.

Russell is survived by his wife of 56 years, Anne; sisters in law Elaine Rateau, Anne Thilmony and Peggy Wilson; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents; his son Todd Johnson; a brother Howard Johnson; a sister Doris Murray; three brothers in law, George Thilmony, Jerome Thilmony and Ron Kvant; one sister in law, June Thilmony. Published in Valley City Times-Record on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary