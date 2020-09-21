Ruth Bertnson

Ruth Ann Berntson was born on June 8, 1949 in Kensal, ND to Glenn and Delores (Witt) Hoyt. She passed away on September 19, 2020 from injuries from a car accident.

Ruth is survived by, Doug, her husband of 50 years; her daughters Angela (John) Cregan, Charissa (Dave) Lenz; granddaughters Brooke and Lauren Cregan; sisters Ruby (Jeff) Klundt, Janice VanWinkle, Sally Morehouse, Penny (Randy) Gengler; brothers Cliff (Claudia) Hoyt, Jay Hoyt, Waldo (Shellee) Hoyt, Terry (Patty) Hoyt; brothers-in-law Delbert (Joan) Berntson, Durwin (Mary) Berntson, Dallas Berntson, Darryl (Jeanne) Berntson; sisters-in-law Vivian Nelson, Eileen Berntson, Lois (Bud) Badger, Anita (Tom) Erickson, Barb (Raymond) Mewes, Olive (Howard) Rasmusson, Gail Christl; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Delores Hoyt; parents-in-law Alfred and Helen Berntson; brother Dale Hoyt; brothers-in-law Denton Berntson, Elmer Christl, Dave Nelson, David Berntson; sisters-in-law Patti Hoyt, Paulette Berntson, and Ellrene Sortland.

Ruth attended school in Courtenay, ND. She was a graduate of Valley City State University with a degree in Elementary Education. Ruth met Doug in August of 1969 on a blind date set up by Doug's sister and Ruth's roommate, Olive. In the 50 years they were married, you rarely saw one without the other. Ruth taught elementary school in West Fargo and New Rockford. In 1977 the Lord called Doug and Ruth into the ministry of Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF). Ruth spent over 30 years as a volunteer working for CEF. The many people in heaven because of her life is unknown but she is now reaping her reward. Her faith was strong and the most important thing in her life. Her legacy will live on in the many children and adults she had an impact on. Ruth also homeschooled both of her daughters and taught them not only reading, writing, and math, but also how to serve God by her Godly example.

In her later years, Ruth's greatest joy was her granddaughters. She enjoyed talking to them, making them smoothies, helping to homeschool them for a time, and sending constant texts back and forth.

Funeral services will be held at Faith Evangelical Free Church in Grand Forks, ND on Tuesday, September 22, at 10:00 AM with visitation one hour prior. Family burial will be at 4:00pm Zion Lutheran Cemetery, south of Valley City, ND. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Northeast North Dakota.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store