Ruth Adeline (Koslofsky) Pederson, 90, of Cooperstown, ND, passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2019 in Cooperstown.

Ruth was born November 1, 1928 at Nome, ND to Rudolph and Martha (Trapp) Koslofsky, the seventh of nine children. At the age of 14, she was confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. The family farmed in the Nome-Fingal area and Ruth attended school there through the eighth grade. The family moved to Valley City, ND, and Ruth worked at the Woolworth's store.

She married Lyle Pederson on August 21, 1951, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Valley City. The couple farmed north of Oriska, ND until 1964 and later on Lyle's parents' farm north of Tower City, ND. She and Lyle became members of Zion Lutheran Church in Oriska, ND after their marriage.

In 1965, Ruth went to work at the Tower View Café in Tower City as a dinner cook, working alongside her sister, Elda Pommerer. She garnered many compliments on delicious meals served there, one of which was Ruth's specialty-stuffed pork chops. She prepared these one last time for Chuck and Renee on May 19.

In 2005, Lyle and Ruth moved to Cooperstown, ND. Lyle passed away in 2008. Ruth filled her days with quilting, embroidery, working puzzles, and tending flowers. She and friend, Eva Steiner put together some fabulous quilts, three times winning top dollar at Red Willow's annual quilt auction. Many sets of embroidered dish towels made their way into several homes throughout the area and she just completed a tablecloth for Marilyn. She was still working puzzles with Judy and Rylee Gray two days before her death. Nancy Smith helped her select her flowers for the season, a Mother's Day gift. She loved being able to live in her own home making improvement plans doing all the things she loved right up until the end.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle and son-in-law, Terry Gray. She leaves behind daughters, Judy Gray of Cooperstown, Nancy (Roy) Smith of Gretna, Manitoba, Marilyn (Craig) Delzer of Fessenden, ND; and son, Charles (Renee) Pederson of Tower City, ND; grandchildren, Travis (Kim) Gray of Cooperstown, Scarlet (Ben) Bernard of Fargo, ND, Cody Smith of Gretna, Manitoba, Brett (Chad) Starr of Lisbon, ND, and Chana Delzer of Devils Lake, ND; great grandchildren, Perrin and Ian Bernard, Rylee and Reagan Gray; sisters, Arlene Oien and Mavis Koslofsky both of Fargo; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Maurice and JoAnn Pederson and Shirley Koslofsky all of Valley City; plus numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for Ruth will be held at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Visitation will be held there on Tuesday from 5-8 PM.

The funeral service for Ruth will be held at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Visitation will be held there on Tuesday from 5-8 PM.