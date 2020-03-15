Home

Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel
251 Central Ave S
Valley City, ND 58072
(701) 845-2414
More Obituaries for Ruth Peterson
Ruth Peterson

Ruth Peterson Obituary
The funeral service for Ruth Peterson, 98, Valley City, ND, will be 2 pm, Monday, March 23, 2020 at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. Interment will be in Spring Creek Cemetery, Hastings, ND. She passed away Monday, Jan. 27, in CHI Mercy Health.
Ruth Elinor Nelson, the daughter of John and Nora (Kelley) Nelson, was born June 25, 1921 in Litchville, North Dakota. Ruth was baptized and confirmed in the Congregational church. She attended school in Litchville where she graduated in 1939. Following graduation she worked in Fargo. Ruth moved to California in 1943 where she worked in the shipyard for two years. She then worked for Remington-Rand Typewriters in downtown San Francisco for 11 years. Ruth was united in marriage to Morris Peterson on March 18, 1956 in Corte Madera, California. They made their home in Hastings, ND where Morris continued to farm with Clinton, Morris' brother. They farmed until retiring in 1999. Morris and Ruth moved to Valley City in the fall of 2010.  In August, 2014 they move into The Legacy Place. He died January 8, 2017.
Ruth liked to bake and cook as she and Morris loved to entertain guests. They also spent many hours on the dance floor together.
She had been a member of Spring Creek Lutheran Church, Hastings and First Lutheran Church, Litchville, and the Litchville Homemakers club.
Ruth is survived by her nieces, Pat Askegaard, Battle Lake, MN and Kathleen Newby, Sunnyvale, CA; and a sister-in-law Lois Peterson, Valley City.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister Barbara and a brother Eugene.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.olivernathanchapel.com.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 16, 2020
