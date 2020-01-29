|
|
Sally Ann (Feuerherm) Hollaar, formerly of Valley City, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA January 19, 2020 after a long battle with kidney disease. She was 72 years old.
Sally was a beloved mother of four, wife, grandmother, and sister. She had a strong sense of duty and believed in the importance of a safe, secure, and healthy environment for her family. She always put her family above herself.
She was an unbelievably strong person and kept fighting her illness to be with her loving family.
Sally taught at Faith Baptist Schools for 18 years and inspired hundreds of students many of whom recall the impact she had on their lives. She enjoyed teaching various grade levels and courses from elementary to high school, but especially her science classes. Even decades later her students recall that she instilled hard work, discipline and accountability.
Sally earned her bachelor's degree in Psychology at North Dakota State University in 1970, and in 1983 she earned her master's degree in Educational Psychology, Counseling, and Guidance from CSU, Northridge. She volunteered with Compassionate Friends Group in Ventura County, CA and she worked at the Family Counseling Center in Oxnard, CA where she specialized in alcohol rehabilitation and grief recovery. She made several radio appearances and developed a program at UCLA helping parents who had lost a child.
Sally was born on July 14, 1947 to Ernest (d. 12/3/1995) and Carol (Hanft) Feuerherm (d. 7/10/1998) in Valley City, ND. She graduated from North Dakota State University in 1970, where she met her husband of nearly 50 years, Alan Hollaar (m. June 13, 1970). After her marriage, she and her husband moved to Denver, CO, where she worked at the Colorado State highway Patrol. In 1979 they moved to Simi Valley, CA where Sally raised her three surviving children and was a constant presence in their lives.
Sally Ann Hollaar is survived by her spouse, Alan, her daughters, Stephanie Schodensack (45), Carrie Bottega (40), her son Joel (38), six grandchildren, Madison (15), and Luke (9) Schodensack, Ava-Jolene (8), Nico (6), Dario (21mos), and Enzo (21mos) Bottega, and her brother Edward Feuerherm of Valley City, ND, and her sister-in-law, Deborah (Nielsen) Feuerherm also of Valley City, ND. Sally is greeted by her son, Aaron (9/23/78 - 9/26/78), her brother, Michael G. Feuerherm (d. 11/17/12), and her parents in Heaven.
Sally was an intelligent, wonderful and selfless mother, wife, sister, and teacher who truly left the world a better place.
Services will be held on February 1, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church, South Campus, 22222 Saticoy Street, Canoga Park, CA 91304. The viewing will be at 10:30 AM, service at 11:30 AM, with a reception to follow.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Jan. 30, 2020