Sally Wieland

Sally Irene (Moore) Wieland, 81, Valley City, ND passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 29, 2020 following a lengthy battle with primary progressive aphasia. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:30 pm on Saturday, September 5th at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Valley City, ND. Visitation from 1:30-2:30. Interment immediately following the Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery near Dazey, ND. Covid social distancing guidelines will be followed. After the burial, the family will gather for fellowship outside at St. Mary's. If you are able to join us, please bring your own chair and refreshment as a meal cannot be served due to Covid. Arrangements are provided by Lerud- Schuldt-Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City, ND where the full obituary and live-stream link can be found.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store