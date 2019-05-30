Salvatore Grisaffi was born on June 27, 1931 to Vincento and Virginia (Lawson) Grisaffi, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Sal enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951 and served as an Aircraft Engine Mechanic and Hydraulics Specialist in South Korea during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifelong patriot and was extremely proud of his country and his military service.

After his discharge from the Air Force, Sal worked for Blatz, Schlitz and Miller Breweries as well as Inland Container in Milwaukee. In 1963, Sal took a job with Control Company of America-Singer-Eaton Corporation and moved to Gurnee, Illinois, where he served as a specialty electrician for 35 years, retiring in 1998.

Sal married Gwendolyn Jones on July 26, 1968. They were married for nearly 40 years until her passing on June 7th, 2008. Sal married Ardis Martin on September 14, 2015. They spent summers in Valley City, ND and winters in Tucson, AZ where they were actively involved in their retirement park and Sal exercised his lifetime passion of building and flying Radio-Controlled Aircraft with the Catalina R/C Modelers Flying Club.

Sal is survived by his wife, Ardis Martin, sister Linda (Bob) Eichmann, brother John, step-daughters ElWanda Fix and Beth Wagner and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gwen, his parents, and brothers James and Jerry.

Sal passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 under the care of Casa De La Luz Hospice in Tucson, Arizona. Memorial services will be held at 11am, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Comanche Wells Clubhouse at 775 W. Roger Road in Tucson, Arizona and again at 2pm, Thursday, June 27. 2019 at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, Wisconsin. Published in Valley City Times-Record on May 31, 2019