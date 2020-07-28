Scott Hansen

In the early hours of Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Scott Warren Hansen left this earthly world the same way he arrived 66 years ago-expected, but unexpectedly early. He was surrounded by his family's love and left as peacefully as we all hoped it would be.
It's hard to say exactly what Scott was because his trades were as varied as the man himself-graphic artist…accomplished salesman…pressman…welder…bridge builder (he was a worker on Valley City's Rainbow Bridge and they utilized his graphic art skills for the 2004 etching in the concrete)…horse trainer…master gardener…and shepherd. He also loved hunting, fishing, and camping in the earlier years and did outreach work with the AA community. But…he'd be the first to say his greatest accomplishments were his three children, Andrea (Dustin) Arntson, Dayna (Mike) Schmidt, and Adam (Ashton) Hansen along with his eight grandchildren, Samantha, Madysen, Jazmine, Michael, Faith, Benjamin, Porter and Decker.
What he is known for though was his gregariousness, story-telling, advice-giving, and open embrace of all which led to many deep friendships throughout his life. And so the rare disease that took him from our lives-Multiple System Atrophy, which robbed him of his movement and more importantly of his booming voice he used so well-seemed especially cruel but he took it all with his accepting and positive attitude thereby diminishing the blow. His last few months were spent contentedly browsing WWII and farming videos on a computer he could operate with his eyes that was mounted to his power wheelchair, and enjoying visits from friends and family.
He's going to be missed by so many, but especially his wife, Sandy, who joined him on his tire-swing 43 years ago for one wild ride and who was by his side to the very last; and by his children, grandchildren, and a vast network of Hansen relatives. He also leaves his mother, Ruby; brothers, Greg and Lyle (Angi); sisters, Kris (Rick) Swanson and Karen (Greg) Burchill; and many nieces and nephews; plus in-law sisters, Marlys Franck and Sharon Correll; in-law brothers, Dennis (Melanie) and Dave (Ann) Correll; and even more nieces and nephews.
Among those meeting him on the other side are his infant son, Nathan; his father WR "Dick" Hansen; in-law parents, Merle and Arlene Correll; and we suspect his very special hunting dog, Oz.
A celebration of Scott's life will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church in Valley City, ND.