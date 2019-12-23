|
Scott LeRoy Jager was born in Fargo, ND on April 5th, 1957 to LeRoy and Beverly (Tabor) Jager. At an early age he and his family moved from Oakes, ND back to Buffalo, ND where he grew up. Scott was confirmed in the Buffalo Lutheran Church. He graduated from Buffalo High School in 1975, and enrolled in and attended UND. It was during his years at UND he became a bouncer at the Mr. Spud Bar in East Grand Forks, MN, which lead to a management position.
This employment endeavor soon became a lifelong passion for the food & beverage industry, and making customers happy & satisfied. He returned to Buffalo to help his family operate the Jager Oil Company briefly, before moving to Valley City to attend VCSU. Scott went on to manage several bars & restaurants in the Grand Forks & Fargo areas.
In the early 1990s he moved back to Valley City to manage the Elks Club, claiming this was his fondest work memory when recently asked the question by Kevin, a Chaplain at palliative care. He then traveled to Denver, CO for a Vikings/Broncos game, and liked the area so much he decided to call it home for 9 years. Scott returned to Fargo & Buffalo in 2002, continuing with his bar & restaurant roots, and an 8 year stint of hauling US Mail. During his years at the Maple Valley School District he enjoyed serving lunches to the kids every day, where he loved to trade stories back & forth with them.
Scott was very excited to be pursuing his next employment avenue when his Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer diagnosis arrived in July. He "spent most of the next days lookin' at the x-rays. Talkin' 'bout the options, and talkin' about sweet time." In a true Jager/Tabor fashion, "Scoot" went nose to nose with his cancer. He never once hesitated with treatment options Dr. Snow suggested at the Roger Maris Cancer Center. He was able to spend weekends at Ottertail Lake with family in between chemo treatments, and fondly enjoyed and appreciated that time.
On Monday, December 2nd Scott's community rallied behind him in a huge show of support, by hosting a benefit for him. Scott and his family deeply appreciate and thank the MANY, including Lend a Hand Up, for their remarkable generosity and support that was given!!
The Family extends a very heartfelt thank you to; Dr. Snow, her nurses Renae & Courtney, the entire Roger Maris Cancer Center's staff, Dr. Potluri and the excellent care Scott received in palliative care at Sanford in Fargo, ND
Scott is survived by; his mother Beverly Jager, brother Jim and sister-in-law Jean Jager, all of Buffalo, Neptune the Cat, Uncle Darwin (Karen) Tabor, Buffalo, Aunts; Grace Ehlers, Wahpeton, Jean Tabor, Valley City, Great Uncle Harvey Wheeler, Fargo, along with many cousins and their families.
Scott is preceded in death and welcomed into Heaven by his Father LeRoy Jager, Grandparents; Fred & Ella Jager, Edgar & Stella Tabor, Uncles Bud Tabor, Wally Tabor, Ron Ehlers, Harry Johnson, Aunts; Alice Jager, Ramona Tabor, Cousins; Bruce Ehlers, Dennis Wheeler, Rodney Johnson, and Roddie Voeller.
The family would like to request that in lieu of floral arrangements; memorials be given to the Roger Maris Cancer Infusion Center, Lend a Hand Up, or a charity or organization of choice.
Celebration of Life: 2:00 pm Monday, December 30th 2019 at West Funeral Home, West Fargo, ND with Visitation held one hour prior to his service.
Final Resting Place: Buffalo Cemetery, in the spring/summer 2020.
Honorary Urn Bearers: All of Scott's cousins.
West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center
westfuneralhome.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Dec. 24, 2019