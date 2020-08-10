1/
Shaina (Neurauter) Odermann
Shaina (Neurauter) Odermann, 37, Valley City, ND, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Sanford Health Fargo.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a time to share at 7:00 pm at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will be 1:30 pm, Friday, August 14 at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Sauk Centre, MN.
COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be enforced with masks strongly encouraged.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com

Published in Valley City Times-Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2020.
