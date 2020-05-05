Sharon L. Coit, 75, of Fargo, passed away Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 at Eventide Fargo.Sharon Lynne Long was born November 25, 1944 in Portland, Oregon to Ira and Mary (Peterson) Long. Sharon was raised in Oakes, North Dakota.After graduating from Oakes High School in 1962, Sharon continued her education at Stewart's School of Hairstyling in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.Sharon married Robert Coit on March 16, 1963. Robert and Sharon lived in in Oakes, Rapid City, Fargo, and Devils Lake in the first years of their marriage. The moved to Valley City in 1971 where they raised their family.Sharon worked as a cosmetologist for many years, sharing her talents in local salons. She eventually, opened her own salon, The ManeTamer, in Valley City. During this time, she acquired an Associates of Arts degree in Commercial and Graphic Arts from Valley City State College. She later went back to college and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education with concentrations in English and Art. She then sold her salon and began a teaching career that took her to Four Winds in Fort Totten and Finley High School. Once retired she moved to West Fargo were she continued to substitute teach for the West Fargo School District.Sharon's family were her pride and joy, she enjoyed family visits, holidays, and activities. Saying she loved the outdoors would be an understatement. She enjoyed camping, lake time, sitting on her deck, and birdwatching. If you were not able to find her, you only had to look for her favorite outdoor spot. She also loved photography, travel, sewing, and quilting. Her kind and humble heart made sure that no one spent a holiday alone and accepting of everyone who came across her path.She is proceeded in death by her father, mother, and brother, DuWayne Long.She is survived by those who will keep her memory alive: her son, Lance (Teresa) Coit of Valley City, her daughters Heather (Tim) Schwehr of Sanborn, and Cassi (Tim) Brookins of West Fargo. Her grandchildren include Samantha Coit, Laine Schwehr, Daniel Schwehr, Marly Schwehr, Carly Knutson, Cade Knutson, Marcus Beedle, Brittany Beedle, Joe Brookins, and Dan Brookins.A Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, May 8, 2020, at West Funeral Home in West Fargo with visitation an hour before the service.West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center