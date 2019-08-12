|
|
Sharon Kay "Momo" Mueller passed away on August 9, 2019. Sharon Kay Klundt was born on October 23, 1940 in a Jamestown Hospital, the daughter of Edgar and Adina (Irion) Klundt. Sharon grew up in Alfred, ND. She attended 2 years of High School Gackle and graduated in 1958 from Lodi Union High School in Lodi California. She then returned with her family to North Dakota. On Dec 31, 1959 she married Vernon Mueller in Jamestown, ND where she was a stay-at-home mother to their children Kevin, Keri, Kristin and Kelli. In September 1974 the family moved to Marion, ND where her husband Vernon was appointed Postmaster and where Sharon worked at Blake's Liquor Store in Marion for 17 years. In 1992, Sharon and Vernon moved to Fargo where she later became a volunteer at Sanford Hospital. Every Spring she would gear up for one of her favorite pastimes – going to garage sales. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and most of all being with her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Vernon. She is survived by her sister Gloria – children: Kevin, Keri, Kristin, and Kelli Lipp (David) – her grandchildren: Ashley (Kacy), Taylor (Bryce), Jaslynn, Kylee, and Connor – and her great-grandchild Alaina. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to Sanford children's hospital. Celebration of life service was held on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at 11AM with visitation beginning at 10AM, at Olivet Lutheran Church. Services will be handled by Boulger Funeral home.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Aug. 13, 2019