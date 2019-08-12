Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boulger Funeral Home
123 10Th St S
Fargo, ND 58103
(701) 237-6441
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Mueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Kay "Momo" Mueller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Kay "Momo" Mueller Obituary
Sharon Kay "Momo" Mueller passed away on August 9, 2019. Sharon Kay Klundt was born on October 23, 1940 in a Jamestown Hospital, the daughter of Edgar and Adina (Irion) Klundt. Sharon grew up in Alfred, ND. She attended 2 years of High School Gackle and graduated in 1958 from Lodi Union High School in Lodi California. She then returned with her family to North Dakota. On Dec 31, 1959 she married Vernon Mueller in Jamestown, ND where she was a stay-at-home mother to their children Kevin, Keri, Kristin and Kelli. In September 1974 the family moved to Marion, ND where her husband Vernon was appointed Postmaster and where Sharon worked at Blake's Liquor Store in Marion for 17 years. In 1992, Sharon and Vernon moved to Fargo where she later became a volunteer at Sanford Hospital. Every Spring she would gear up for one of her favorite pastimes – going to garage sales. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and most of all being with her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Vernon. She is survived by her sister Gloria – children: Kevin, Keri, Kristin, and Kelli Lipp (David) – her grandchildren: Ashley (Kacy), Taylor (Bryce), Jaslynn, Kylee, and Connor – and her great-grandchild Alaina. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to Sanford children's hospital. Celebration of life service was held on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at 11AM with visitation beginning at 10AM, at Olivet Lutheran Church. Services will be handled by Boulger Funeral home.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now