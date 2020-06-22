Shela Wittenberg

Shela Jean Wittenberg, 64 of Mandan, North Dakota passed away June 15, 2020, peacefully in the comfort of her home.

Shela was born on October 8, 1955 the daughter of Robert & Jean Wittenberg. She graduated from Valley City High School in 1973, and attended NDSU. June 25, 1976 she married Richard Lowell Olson and became a stay at home mom to three children Derrick, Michele & Daniela.

She enjoyed writing letters, sewing, making & creating cards, reading, baking & dancing. She always had a great love and appreciation of the four legged creature, the HORSE.

Shela is survived by her father Robert Wittenberg of Valley City, ND; two children Derrick (Ana) Olson of West Fargo, ND and Daniela Olson of Bemidji, MN; three grandchildren Taisen, Hunter and Analeigh Olson; three siblings Rochelle (Les) Hansen of Litchville, ND; Renee (Larry) Ott of Newton, KS and Shawn (Kim) Wittenberg of Valley City, ND; nieces and nephews Ashley (Michael) Rufsvold, Nicole (Bob) Latt, Heather (Jeff) Vogel, Seth (Kristen) Ott, Ethan Ott, Alex (Megan) Wittenberg, Miranda Wittenberg & all their respective children.

Shela was preceded in death by her mother Jean Wittenberg & daughter Michele Olson.

A memorial service will be held 10 am Friday, June 26, at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Valley City.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel

