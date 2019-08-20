|
Sherry Ann Haugen passed away June 2, 2019 at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Merriam KS following a valiant battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Sherry was born February 18,1960 to Gilmer and Mary Anne (Bjor) Haugen in Bismarck ND. She attended school in Hannaford, North Dakota and graduated with the class of 1979. She continued to live in North Dakota working various positions before moving to Overland Park KS in 1996. Sherry enjoyed spending time with her family and was a true animal lover, who cared for pets throughout her lifetime.
Loved ones who will miss Sherry until they meet again include her twin sister and best friend, Shelly Haugen; siblings Gwen (Tom) Riederer, Brad (Irene) Haugen, Cindy (Rodney) Walker, Becky Haugen, Bruce Haugen, Byron (Tammy) Haugen and Mike Haugen; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Although Sherry was taken too soon, we find comfort that she is now reunited with our parents, grandparents and other loved ones who have gone before her.
Thank you to all the staff at the KU Cancer Center-Providence West in Kansas City KS for all they did for Sherry.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, August 31st at 10:30 a.m. in the Faith Lutheran Church in Hannaford ND. Memorials may be addressed to the Faith Lutheran Cemetery Fund, 301 Bridge Ave, Hannaford, ND 58448 or to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609 New York, NY 10036 (https://www.bcrf.org).
Arrangements with the Cooperstown Funeral Chapel.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Aug. 21, 2019