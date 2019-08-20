Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooperstown Funeral Chapel
808 Lenham Avenue SW
Cooperstown, ND 58245
(701) 797-2900
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Haugen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Haugen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry Haugen Obituary
Sherry Ann Haugen passed away June 2, 2019 at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Merriam KS following a valiant battle with metastatic breast cancer.  She was surrounded by her loving family.
Sherry was born February 18,1960 to Gilmer and Mary Anne (Bjor) Haugen in Bismarck ND.  She attended school in Hannaford, North Dakota and graduated with the class of 1979.  She continued to live in North Dakota working various positions before moving to Overland Park KS in 1996.  Sherry enjoyed spending time with her family and was a true animal lover, who cared for pets throughout her lifetime.
Loved ones who will miss Sherry until they meet again include her twin sister and best friend, Shelly Haugen; siblings Gwen (Tom) Riederer, Brad (Irene) Haugen, Cindy (Rodney) Walker, Becky Haugen, Bruce Haugen, Byron (Tammy) Haugen and Mike Haugen; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Although Sherry was taken too soon, we find comfort that she is now reunited with our parents, grandparents and other loved ones who have gone before her.
Thank you to all the staff at the KU Cancer Center-Providence West in Kansas City KS for all they did for Sherry.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, August 31st at 10:30 a.m. in the Faith Lutheran Church in Hannaford ND. Memorials may be addressed to the Faith Lutheran Cemetery Fund, 301 Bridge Ave, Hannaford, ND 58448 or to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609 New York, NY 10036 (https://www.bcrf.org).
Arrangements with the Cooperstown Funeral Chapel.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now