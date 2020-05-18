Shirley Meyer, age 93, of Valley City, ND, left her earthly home for her home in Heaven on May 14th. A private family celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Tuesday, May 19th at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Public Visitation will be held on Monday, May 18th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel in accordance with Covid-19 regulations.
Shirley Ann Abrahamson, the daughter of Fred and Viola (Anderson) Abrahamson, was born August 4, 1926. She was the youngest of three children. She married her high school sweetheart, DeMar Meyer and together they raised four children and started Meyer Milk Transport in 1945. They celebrated life together for over 50 years before DeMar passed away. Shirley had the coffee on for her many friends and family. She was a great listener. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and it showed through the love she gave to all of her family. Reading and making afghans kept her busy. So much love went into the baby afghans she made. She later married Arlo Weimer. They were blessed to have 15 years together before Arlo passed away.
Shirley is survived by her loving family, Sandra (Hank) Bruns, Bonnie Grafing, Randie (Katie) Meyer and DeMarcie (Dean) Weimer; she was a big part of her eight grandchildren's lives, 26 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren; five nieces and their children.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, two brothers, Jim and Arleigh and her son in law Gerry Grafing.
Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from May 18 to May 19, 2020.