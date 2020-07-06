Sister Giustina (Angelica) Zanin, 96 years old, died at Maryvale, Valley City, North Dakota, July 6, 2020. The Prayer Service will be at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 and the Funeral Mass at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 both at Maryvale chapel, 11550 River Road, Valley City, ND.
Sister Giustina was born November 26, 1923 to Natale and Giustina (DuPont) Zanin in Vintondale, PA. She made Vows of consecrated chastity, obedience and poverty to God with the Sisters of Mary of the Presentation (SMP), July 23, 1959. June 15, 1945 she completed her twelve year course of study at Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, Edgewood, PA. She worked as a professional seamstress before and continued after entering the SMP. She was a seamstress, sacristan and cook in the SMP convents.
Sister Giustina lived and served in SMP convents in Spring Valley, IL 1959-1961 and 1976-1979; Willow City, ND 1961-1962; Bottineau, ND 1962-1966; Maryvale, Valley City, ND 1966-1974 and 2005-2020; Peoria, IL 1975-1976; and Washington, IL 1979-2005.
She is survived by her Religious Community, the Sisters of Mary of the Presentation; brothers, Raymond (Barbara) Zanin, Lanham, MD and George (Lillian) Zanin, Ebensburg, PA; sisters-in-law, Margaret Zanin, Greenbelt,MD and Evelyn Zanin, Sonoma, CA; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her northern Italy immigrant parents; sister, Zaira and brothers, Attilio, Bruno, John, Sam and Ben.
