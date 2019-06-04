|
Skip Pedersen, 75, Valley City, ND passed away at Mercy Hospital in Valley City on June 1, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 5-7 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Valley City. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, June 11 at 2 PM in Grace Free Lutheran Church, Valley City. Burial will be at the ND Veteran's Cemetery, Mandan, ND and will take place on Wednesday, June 12 at 2 PM.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Skip's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from June 5 to June 6, 2019