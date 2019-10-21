|
|
Stanley J. "Duke" Busch, age 68, of Valley City, North Dakota, formerly of Blue Rapids, Kansas, passed away Thursday, October 17th at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas.
Stan was born June 19, 1951, at Marysville, Kansas, to Harvey L. and Norma M. (Maendele) Busch. He graduated from Marysville High School in 1969. He had worked in the Blue Rapids area for several farmers and for Titan Trailer Manufacturing before moving to Valley City to work in the oil pipeline industry thirteen years ago. He had been working in cleaning up and restoring the land.
Stan was a unique and somewhat eccentric man, an artist who enjoyed pen and ink drawings. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and living off the land, and his dog "Haut". He was one of those folks who made lifelong friends quickly and easily.
Survivors include his five sisters: a twin sister Pam (Leonard) Stohs of Marysville, Linda (Bryon) Nemechek of Waterville, Terri (Dean) Luckeroth of Centralia, Kathy Busch of Blue Rapids, Brenda (Dirk) Hollands of Du Bois, Nebraska, two brothers: Rick Busch of Frankfort and Leo Busch of Livingston, Montana. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents: Harvey and Norma, and three brothers: Steve Busch, Gary Busch and Ron Busch.
A graveside inurnment service is planned for 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Prospect Hill Cemetery, North of Blue Rapids, with Pastor Troy Bowers officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the Stan Bush Memorial, to be determined later, and may be sent in care of Terry-Christie Funeral Home at PO Box 61, Waterville, Kansas 66548.
Condolences may be left at www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Oct. 22, 2019